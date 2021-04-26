News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Mimi’s
Lunch today at Mimi’s, at Huntington and Mayflower. Got the Quiche Lorraine for $13.99 and a cup of coffee for $2.99. It was delicious and filling - took some home for dinner.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/26/2021
restaurants
