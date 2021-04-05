Eve and Squirt Would Like a Calm and Quiet Home Together

Eve is twelve years old and was surrendered to the shelter with her ten-year-old daughter, Squirt, when their owner could no longer care for them. Eve is a beautiful, social kitty who loves being petted, and will stand up and head-butt your hand to ask for more attention! In her foster home, Eve has been displaying her cuddly tendencies, and can often be found grooming her daughter. Both kitties would love to find a calm and quiet home together, and you’ll love seeing how sweet they are with each other!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
