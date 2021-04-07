News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

How Monrovia Figures in the Founding of CarsDirect

If you have heard of the billion-dollar company CarsDirect, there is actually a bit of a Monrovia connection to it, although the company was never based here and probably nobody in Monrovia even knows about the connection.

This is one of a series of very brief business videos by Bill Gross of Pasadena's Idealab describing the creation of CarsDirect... with a passing mention its Monrovia connection.

Comment: The whole series is excellent, and, full disclosure, I used to work for Idealab.

- Brad Haugaard
