School Board to Honor People, Declare Days, Weeks and Month, and Condemn Violence

~ Consider adopting a board policy regarding English language learners, as recommended by the California School Boards Association.
~ Congratulate:
- MHS Teacher Nate Overby & MHS students Sara Avalos, Ethan Clark, Jor'Denay Collier, Joey Hansen, and Nathan Lujan on winning at theVirtual Fullerton College High School Theatre Festival.
- Director of Special Education, Jennifer Johnson, on being named the Association of California School Administrators "Special Education Administrator of the Year", for Region 15.
- MHS Assistant Principal, Felicia Limbrick, on being named the Association of California School Administrators, State and Region 15 "Co-Administrator of the Year."
~ Declare:
- May 4, as National Day of the Teacher, and May 3-7, as National Teacher Appreciation Week.
- May 16 through May 22 as Classified School Employee Week.
- May 10-14 as School Health Services Appreciation Week and May 12, as National School Nurse Day to honor school nurses and health clerks.
- The month of May 2021, as Mental Health Awareness Month.
~ Condemn:
"The Armenian Genocide, the Rohingya in Myanmar, Darfuris in Sudan, the Holocaust, the Rwandan Genocide, and the atrocities perpetrated by ISIL against religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria are part of a growing list in recent history that depict the atrocities committed by man."
