Lunch at Chicken King Express

Lunch at Chicken King Express, in the mini shopping center on the north side of Foothill just east of Mayflower. Got the Chicken Kebob Plate for $12.50 and a Coke for $1.50. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
