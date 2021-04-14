News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Chicken King Express
Lunch at Chicken King Express, in the mini shopping center on the north side of Foothill just east of Mayflower. Got the Chicken Kebob Plate for $12.50 and a Coke for $1.50. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/14/2021
Labels:
restaurants
