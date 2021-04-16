City Council to Consider Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Old Town

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/LQjQRt) the Monrovia City Council will consider installing 12 electric vehicle charging stations around town for both city and public use. The equipment and installation will cost up to $112,600, paid for by the AQMD Motor Vehicle Subvention Fund.
The equipment will be installed at the City Corporate Yard, 600 S. Mountain; City Hall, 415 S. Ivy; City Police Department, 140 E. Lime; and City Parking Lot #4, 100 block of E. Lemon. https://is.gd/0rZmL2
- Brad Haugaard
