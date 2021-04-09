School Board to Consider New Rules for Student Board Members; District Honorees; Monrovia Days

~ Consider modifying the board's policy on student board members (they only have a vote that expresses their opinion). Here are a couple substantive changes: "Student Board member(s) may make motions that may be acted upon by the Board, except on matters dealing with employer-employee relations," and, "Student Board members are expected to attend Board meetings in their entirety, read agenda documents provided to them, and ask questions of the Superintendent when agenda items are not understood prior to the meeting." https://is.gd/j5H5fW
~ Recognize:
- District staff being honored as "Employee of the Month" for April: Hermann Goss, Cafeteria Manager and Shirley Conde, Intervention Teacher (Monroe Elementary); and Hector Flores, Custodian and Rob Cady, Teacher, (Santa Fe Computer Science Middle School).
- The Food Services Department for serving 1,000,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Elementary Task Force for ensuring a safe return to school for elementary students and staff.
~ Consider adopting a memo of understanding between the City of Monrovia, Monrovia Unified School District, and Centre Stage Productions for the 2021 Monrovia Days Program. https://is.gd/bgs1pn
Brad Haugaard
