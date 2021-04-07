News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish
Dinner tonight at Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. Got the three fish tacos for $8.99 and a beer for $3.50 (happy hour price). Nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/07/2021
