Dinner at Stinkin Crawfish


Dinner tonight at Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. Got the three fish tacos for $8.99 and a beer  for $3.50 (happy hour price).  Nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
