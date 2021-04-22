Monrovia Police: Tailgate Stolen; Customer Punches Fast-Food Worker; Car Hits Bicyclist; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Grand Theft of Plants; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 380 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Theft
April 15 at 8:32 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lemon called to report the tailgate to his truck had been stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and reviewed video surveillance footage. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 2:12 a.m., an employee at a fast food restaurant in the 200 block of W. Huntington called police to report a battery incident. A male adult walked into the drive-thru and tried to order food. A female employee refused service and the suspect became upset. He then leaned into the drive-thru window and punched the female worker in the face. Officers arrived, but the suspect had fled the area. An search was conducted and the suspect was located a short distance away. He was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim. The suspect was arrested.
Residential Burglary
April 16 at 9:13 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry called police to report a burglary. She returned home and discovered someone had broken into her residence while she was out. Officers checked the interior of the home and no one was found inside. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 16 at 10:23 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Evergreen and Myrtle. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Two subjects were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 16 at 8:00 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 400 block of Pearl. The victim reported that his catalytic converter had been stolen sometime during the night. Officers arrived and checked the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 1:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Montana regarding a suspicious person in a residential backyard. Upon arrival, the subject was located and detained. The investigation revealed the subject had been kicked out of a local sober living home because he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers conducted an evaluation and determined he was, in fact, under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 17 at 7:58 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision that just occurred in the 400 block of E. Duarte. Officers arrived and found the collision was between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The vehicle was traveling west and made a left turn into a parking lot, failing to yield to a bicyclist traveling east. The vehicle struck the bicyclist, ejecting him from the bike and causing visible injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 9:42 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Magnolia and Huntington when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. When the officer contacted the driver, the driver exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics. The driver was given standard field sobriety tests and it was determined he had been driving under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 11:20 p.m., a battery incident was reported at a residence in the 1200 block of Magnolia. The victim reported that his roommate had pushed him after they had gotten into an argument. Both parties had been drinking alcohol at the time of the argument. The victim desired prosecution and conducted a citizen’s arrest. The roommate was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 18 at 1:44 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called police to report the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
April 18 at 3:04 p.m., a subject in the 300 block of E. Lime called 9-1-1 to report his girlfriend had taken too much pain medication and was now unresponsive. Officers arrived and noticed she was experiencing signs and symptoms of an opiate overdose. Officers administered two doses of Narcan and the subject responded. Paramedics arrived on scene and took over care. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 10:22 p.m., a female subject at the intersection of Duarte and Tenth called police to report she was just involved in an altercation with her boyfriend. Officers contacted the victim, who reported that the suspect had smashed her face into the window of his vehicle. The suspect was located and arrested for domestic violence.
Grand Theft
April 20 at 12:08 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspect was taking plants from outside in the garden area. The suspect loaded the plants into a truck and fled the area before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
April 20 at 1:21 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Olive regarding an unresponsive female subject who had overdosed on opiates. Officers arrived and administered two doses of Narcan, which revived the subject. Paramedics arrived, took over care of the subject, and she was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 6:54 a.m., employees of a coffee shop in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was trespassing on their private property and causing a disturbance. This same subject was previously warned to stay off the property. Officers arrived, contacted the subject, and he was arrested for trespassing and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vehicle Burglary
April 20 at 7:57 a.m., a customer of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain returned to his vehicle after shopping and discovered someone had forced entry, taking all his tools. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspect using a needle to administer a controlled substance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who showed signs of being under the influence. Further investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 21 at 7:58 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered his unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through sometime during the night. Personal items inside were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 21 at 10:45 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Foothill and Heliotrope. Officers responded and found no one was injured from the collision. The party found at fault was issued a citation.
Weapon Offense
April 21 at 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 2100 block of S. Peck called police to report a male subject that shot a BB gun at their house. A male subject, approximately 16 years old, rode by their house on a bicycle and shot several BB's at the house with a BB air gun. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. Three BB's were found next to the house. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 8:42 p.m., an employee at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain observed a subject stealing merchandise from the store. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect, who was in possession of stolen property. An investigation revealed the suspect had also been advised of a no-trespass authorization at that business. He was arrested for both shoplifting and trespassing. He was released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
