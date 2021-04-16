Small Businesses Can Sign Up to Get Free Personal Protective Equipment on April 27

Monrovia businesses (and other county businesses) with fewer than 100 employees can get a free 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees on April 27, from 11-4 at Santa Anita Park.
But businesses have to sign up in advance. Do that here: ppeunite.org/sign-up
PPE Unite is a joint public/private effort to give small businesses and organizations access to needed personal protective gear to keep their staff and employees safe. The program gives access to PPE, promotes PPE use, and provides additional resources for businesses.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment