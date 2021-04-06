Monrovia High Juniors Start Clothing Company

It's goal is "to raise awareness for environmental conservation through our clothing. We aim to do our part in the fight against climate change." In addition to raising awareness, the company is dedicating 20 percent of its profits to environmental causes.
Luca Ammon says that Pier Clothing has sold clothing in many different states, and even to other countries, such as Sweden and Australia. In addition, the company has more than 18,100 followers and 283,600 likes" across all the company's videos on the popular social platform, TikTok. They have done photo shoots all across Southern California, from Malibu to downtown Los Angeles and including Monrovia's Grant Park.
