Monrovia Secondary Schools to Reopen Monday, April 19

The Reopening of Secondary Schools begins Monday, April 19 and we are so excited for the return of our secondary students for in-person instruction. Monrovia Unified is working hard to ensure a welcoming environment for our students, as their return to school will feel vastly different to years past.
Throughout the week, our secondary schools have provided communications to families regarding cohort assignments and have been conducting campus tours for sixth- and ninth-grade students, as well as students who are new to Monrovia Unified.
To prepare our students and families for their return, our school sites have also hosted seminar classes, with instructional videos and virtual assemblies.
Students will be asked to submit a daily health screening prior to arriving on campus and their temperature will be checked before entering campus. Within campuses, directional signs and floor markers have been placed to ensure social distancing and proper movement through hallways.
Arrival and dismissal procedures vary by school and those plans have been communicated to families. Should you have any questions, please contact your individual school site.
As we move forward with the reopening of our secondary schools, the health and safety of our entire school community remains our priority. We are hopeful that as Los Angeles County continues moving toward the minimal risk yellow tier, Monrovia Unified can begin exploring options for end-of-the-year, in-person student activities, and commencement ceremonies.
Though we do not have information on these events yet, we will share plans as soon as they become available.
Please continue to practice health and safety protocols, and we will see some of you on Monday for the Reopening of Secondary Schools!
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
