Monrovia Police: Homeowner Catches Burglar; Attack-Girlfriend Arrested; Blowing Leaves While Intoxicated; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 354 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 7:00 p.m., a resident in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle was returning home and saw a female adult crawling out the homeowner’s bedroom window. The suspect had personal property in her arms belonging to the resident. The suspect fled on foot with the property, and the resident called police. Officers arrived and detained the suspect a short distance away from the residence. The suspect was positively identified by the victim and was arrested.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 8 at 7:41 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Central and Myrtle. The victim said she was stopped for the red light, when a vehicle directly behind her changed lanes and hit the back of her vehicle. The suspect driver fled. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 3:16 a.m., a male subject who lives in the 500 block of E. Lemon called police to report a domestic violence incident. He reported that his live-in girlfriend started hitting and kicking him while he was asleep. The victim managed to lock the suspect outside and called the police. Officers arrived and found the suspect beating on the front door. The victim sustained minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 9 at 6:45 p.m., a resident from the 200 block of E. Chestnut called police to report an abandoned vehicle parked near his home. Officers arrived and found the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Granada Hills. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 10 at 3:26 a.m., police responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the front window of the business had been shattered and the suspects were already gone. The investigation revealed the suspects tried to open a safe, but were unsuccessful. Nothing else was reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 10 at 8:23 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut called to report that his vehicle was vandalized sometime during the night. The driver-side front and rear windows were shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 10 at 8:49 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Canyon called to report that his vehicle was broken into and money was missing from the center console. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 10:21 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to report a suspicious subject checking vehicle door handles in a nearby parking lot. Officers arrived and located the suspect, who was positively identified by the witness. He was placed under arrest and released on a citation. Prior to the officers leaving, the suspect began sweating profusely and his face turned red. Paramedics were summoned, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Theft / Warrants / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 6:49 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a theft that just occurred. They located the suspect, who was positively identified by witnesses. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect also had outstanding warrants and was wanted by Monrovia Police Department for violating a court order. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 11 at 3:24 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Fifth heard his car alarm go off. He looked outside and discovered his vehicle was missing. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the vehicle was not located. It was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft Attempt
April 11 at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding an attempted theft of rims and tires at an apartment garage. Two male suspects in a gray Honda Accord were attempting to remove the tires, when they were confronted by a witness. The suspects fled the scene. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 12 at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Upon arrival they saw the north window of the store was broken. The window was broken with a rock, but no suspects had made entry into the building. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
April 12 at 4:06 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Palm heard an alarm sounding on his vehicle. When he went outside, he saw the door on his vehicle was open and a male suspect was walking away. Officers arrived, but the suspect had fled the area. The vehicle had been left unlocked and nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order
April 12 at 4:12 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Highland reported that her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against, has been unlawfully sending her text messages. Officers conducted an investigation, and this case is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
Vehicle Burglary
April 12 at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Linwood regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim said his vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night. An investigation revealed the suspects had taken his key fob and clothing items. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 12 at 7:48 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft that had just occurred. A male suspect entered a business and ripped the phone and display rack from the counter. The suspect then exited the store and ran from the area. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 12:32 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding an intoxicated subject running a leaf blower. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 3:46 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 1800 block of Santa Fe when they located a subject sleeping inside a vehicle with a drug needle sitting in his lap. He woke up when contacted by officers, and the investigation revealed the subject was also in possession of multiple controlled substances. Further investigation showed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Graffiti Vandalism
April 13 at 7:55 a.m., the manager of a school for boys in the 100 block of E. Palm arrived at work and discovered fresh graffiti on the building wall. The graffiti occurred sometime during the night. Athens graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Motorcycle
April 13 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Cherry regarding a theft of a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The victim parked his motorcycle on the street in front of his residence on April 8. He returned back from a business trip on April 13 and discovered his motorcycle was missing. The motorcycle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / DUI
April 14 at 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of E. Huntington regarding a traffic collision. A witness stopped to check on the driver's welfare and reported smelling alcohol. Further investigation revealed the intoxicated driver was driving east on Huntington and crashed into the back of a parked truck. Officers arrived and the driver was transported to a hospital for a head injury and possible broken ribs.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 1:07 p.m., an employee of a convenience store in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had just stolen from the store and fled south on Alta Vista. He advised this subject continuously steals from the store. Officers quickly arrived and located the suspect. He was positively identified and was arrested. The stolen property was returned to the store.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject disturbing customers. Upon arrival, it was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
