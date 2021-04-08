Monrovia Police: Occupant Sets Fire to Hotel Room; Toyota Tailgates Stolen; Another Gunshot on Los Angeles Ave.; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Etc.

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 1:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington when he observed a driver commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. Investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 8:06 p.m., a fire was reported at a local motel in the 900 block of E. Huntington. An occupant set fire to the inside of one of the rooms. Officers arrived and detained the suspect, who admitted to lighting the fire. There was minor fire damage to the curtains in the room and to the personal clothing of the suspect. The suspect was arrested for arson and was taken into custody.
Thefts of Truck Tailgates
April 2 at 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Linwood called to report the tailgate was stolen from his Toyota Tacoma. His truck was parked in front of his residence. An officer responded and took a police report. At 2:26 p.m. that same day, a resident in the 800 block of S. Magnolia reported that the tailgate to his Toyota Tacoma had also been stolen. These investigations are continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 2 at 4:23 p.m., an OnStar representative called police to report a stolen vehicle was possibly in the 500 block of Fano. Officers responded and located the vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied. Officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle, and a short time later, a male subject entered the vehicle and drove away. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver complied with verbal commands. The vehicle was a rental and the named suspect was the driver's brother. The driver was positively identified and released at the scene. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system.
Vehicle Burglary
April 3 at 7:38 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive called to report his truck was broken into sometime during the night. The suspect gained entry to the truck by forcing open the driver-side door. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offence / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested & Evaluated
April 3 at 9:04 a.m., officers observed a suspicious male subject standing along the wall of the Police Department in the 100 block of E Lime. The subject was detained and found to be in possession of a concealed knife. The subject was making bizarre statements and said he could hear voices. He was arrested for possession of the knife and issued a citation. It was then determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was placed on a mental evaluation hold and transported to a local facility.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 3 at 12:47 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision between a motorist and bicyclist in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the bicyclist, who was the only party still at the scene. He sustained a head injury and was treated by paramedics. The bicyclist said a vehicle pulled in front of him and caused him to fall off his bicycle. The driver stopped and checked on the bicyclist. He told the driver he was okay and he could leave. A police report was taken.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 6:49 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Walnut reported a suspicious male subject knocking on doors in the area, and he was now driving away. Officers arrived and located the vehicle described, which they observed committing several traffic violations. They conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. Officers determined the driver had been drinking alcohol and was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 4 at 12:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was made and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period. During an inventory search, the vehicle was also found to contain a large amount of controlled substances. The driver was also charged for possession of those substances.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 5 at 1:36 p.m., a traffic collision involving three motorists was reported at the intersection of Walnut and Shamrock. Officers responded and found one of the drivers had minor injuries and another driver did not possess a license. The party at fault and the unlicensed driver were issued citations. Paramedics responded and treated the minor injury.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 5 at 5:16 p.m., a motorist called police to report a hit and run traffic collision. The collision occurred at the intersection of Olive and Myrtle, and the other vehicle fled the scene. No one was injured and there was minor damage to the reporting motorist’s vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 12:15 a.m., an officer on patrol witnessed a vehicle run the stop sign at Foothill and Mountain. The vehicle attempted to make a turn at the intersection and crashed into a pole on the east side of the street. The driver was evaluated and arrested for DUI. The passenger complained of minor pain to his leg, but refused medical treatment. The driver was held for a sobering period. Assault with a Deadly Weapon April 6 at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Los Angeles regarding a man with a gun to the front of the location. The suspect fired at a vehicle parked in front of the residence. The vehicle had been occupied by a female subject. Both the suspect and the victim fled the scene prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 6 at 9:59 a.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a suspect that entered the business that morning and stole a laptop and phone. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Fraud
April 6 at 11:45 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. The victim said his wallet was stolen from his work truck sometime in the early morning. Items belonging to the victim were found discarded nearby. One of the victim’s credit cards had already been used. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 6 at 5:49 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Genoa. The victim reported that someone broke into his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 7:19 p.m., an employee at a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called police to report a male suspect that was attempting to steal items from inside the business. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Grand Theft
April 7 at 12:20 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Maryanna called police to report three suspects were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his neighbor’s Toyota Prius. The suspects left the area in a white sedan prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 7 at 7:22 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of S. Mountain. When officers arrived, one of the parties complained of pain to her back. She was treated at the scene by paramedics. Both parties exchanged insurance information.
Vandalism
April 7 at 7:52 a.m., an employee at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that sometime during the night a suspect smashed the front window to the business. No entry was made. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 7 at 8:39 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Sometime during the night, the victim’s vehicle, which was parked on the street, was struck. Officers arrived and confirmed damage to the front end of the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 9:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding subjects inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant. Officers made contact with two of the subjects in the parking structure. One of them was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and released on citation to appear in court on the charges. Both subjects were advised not to return to the apartment. A third subject was contacted inside the apartment, and he was also advised. No-trespass forms were signed by the apartment manager.
Vehicle Burglary
April 7 at 10:50 a.m., a caller reported seeing a suspect steal a tool from a trailer parked on the street in the 400 block of N. Mayflower. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left the area. The owner of the trailer was located and confirmed that a crime had occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
April 7 at 11:15 a.m., residents in the 300 block of W. Duarte called police to report numerous mailboxes had been pried open. Officers arrived and determined that mail had also been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
April 7 at 11:58 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Lincoln called police to report he had been receiving letters from an unemployment office in Virginia. The letters contained his personal information and stated that he had signed up for unemployment. He told officers that he had never signed up for unemployment and advised that he had also received twelve debit cards he had not requested. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
April 7 at 1:13 p.m., loss prevention officers from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that three female suspects had just stolen merchandise from the store. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle driving in the area. They conducted a traffic stop, and all three suspects were detained and identified. They confessed to stealing the merchandise and all of the merchandise was recovered. They were arrested and released with citations to appear in court on the charges. These suspects were also found to have committed similar thefts in neighboring cities.
Grand Theft
April 7 at 3:27 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that sometime during the night the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. Officers responded and took a report. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 7 at 7:30 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Los Angeles was flagged down by a resident. The resident advised that the catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle while it was parked. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 9:16 p.m., a subject called police and reported they had been the victim of a road rage incident that just occurred near the intersection of Duarte and Peck. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle still in the area. An investigation revealed the suspect had committed a crime, and he was placed under private person’s arrest by the victim. The suspect was arrested.
