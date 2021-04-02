Monrovia City Council to Consider: Chewing Out Sacramento; Changing Election Date to Match Primary; Condemn Discrimination; Review Oak Tree Policy

~ A resolution berating the state legislature for overriding local cities' zoning ordinances. The proposed resolution says: "The City of Monrovia is opposed to the current practice of the legislature of the State of California of continually proposing and passing multitudes of bills that directly impact and interfere with the ability of cities to control their own destiny through use of the zoning authority that has been granted to them." https://is.gd/8KF8F4
Comment: This resolution really ought to be a joint one with the Monrovia School Board, since school districts are similarly being imposed upon. The state legislature recently passed legislation to regulate what time schools can start in the morning, as if local school boards are incapable of determining the simplest of matters without Sacramento's heavy hand.
~ Changing the General Municipal Election date to the date of the statewide primary election in even-numbered years Beginning in 2022; https://is.gd/02oDyW
~ A resolution against "hateful and violent acts against the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community." https://is.gd/Jm3oaW
~ Review its oak tree preservation ordinance. https://is.gd/wH3rt2
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment