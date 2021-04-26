Preview Rotary Club Items for Auction

You can now preview the items Rotary Club of Monrovia will have on auction. See the items here: https://trellis.org/monrovia-rotary There are currently 60 items to bid on and more are expected, so check back for updates. The fundraiser for the club's service projects will be held from May 1-16. Bidding starts 9 a.m. on May 1 and closes at 6 p.m. on May 16. You can also follow Rotary on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/MonroviaRotary or Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/monroviarotaryclub.
