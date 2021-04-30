Chick-fil-A Review Coming Up; Fake SWAT Team Was Just Acting for Film; EV Chargers in Old Town; Equity Committee to Report

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ On May 3 Chick-fil-A and Starbucks will begin the environmental public review and comment period for their proposal to construct and operate two new drive-thru restaurants at the southwest corner of Huntington and Encino Avenue (former Claim Jumper restaurant site).
~ The reason the city requires filming permits is because of incidents like this: A resident without a permit filmed a fictitious SWAT team breaking into a house, complete with the sound of guns and the use of tear gas. Neighbors were - ahem - concerned. Even charitable and student films must obtain a permit so neighbors can be notified and concerns addressed.
~ Electric vehicle charging stations will soon be installed in Old Town and should be available by summer. The public ones will be at Public Parking Lot #4, in the 100 block of E. Lemon.
~ The ad hoc Committee on Equity & Inclusion will present its recommendations to the City Council at its Tuesday, May 4, meeting. The five-member committee was formed to determine if any city policies, practices, or procedures are unjust or unfair.
- Brad Haugaard
