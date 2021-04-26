Shabba Is Camera Ready, Smart, and Even Housebroken

They say smiles are contagious and Shabba couldn’t agree more. This five-year-old pup is full of big grins, bringing joy and laughter to those closest to him. Shabba is not only camera-ready, he’s super smart. He’ll happily show off his “sit” or “down” commands and his loose-leash walking skills. He’s even housebroken! Shabba is looking for a new home with an experienced owner and no small children. If you’re ready to bring some smiles to your life, adopt Shabba!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
