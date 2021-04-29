Monrovia Police: Suspects Fire Shots at Gas Station, Arrested; Police Help Two Suicidal Men; Stolen Tailgate; Police Find Missing Person; Shoplifting; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 311 service events, resulting in 56 investigations.
Grand Theft
April 22 at 9:24 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. While a construction worker was working at a business in the area, someone entered the tool boxes on his truck and took a large amount of tools within a twenty minute time frame. The investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offence – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 12:21 p.m., an officer was providing traffic enforcement in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Before the officer was able to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped and a passenger exited holding a handgun. The passenger fired five shots toward a local gas station in the City of Irwindale. The passenger then reentered the vehicle and began heading south. Additional units responded and initiated a traffic stop in the City of El Monte. The suspects were detained until Irwindale Police Department arrived to conduct an investigation.
Mental Evaluation – Mental Health Treatment Provided
April 23 at 1:54 p.m., a caller on S. Magnolia reported that her best friend’s husband was suicidal at his house. The caller informed dispatch the suicidal subject had a rifle within arms reach. Officers arrived and were able to communicate with the suicidal subject. They were able to deescalate the situation and talked the subject into coming out of the house with his hands up. He was safely cared for and transported to a local facility for mental health treatment.
Shoplifting
April 23 at 7:08 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain advised that a suspect had just stolen merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but were unable to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 23 at 7:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of El Nido called police to report the tailgate had been stolen from his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck. He last saw his vehicle the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 23 at 9:19 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a shoplifter. The suspect stole hand tools and fled the store on foot. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person Located
April 24 at 4:03 a.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of W. Huntington saw a subject walking down the street who appeared disoriented. They contacted him, and further investigation revealed he had been reported missing out of Mentone California. A family member was contacted and was able to respond to pick up the subject.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 25 at 6:52 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower. A driver had been traveling north on Mayflower and made an unsafe turning movement, causing him to collide into a parked vehicle. It was determined that the driver was not under the influence of any substances. Both the driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 2:34 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain advised that a male suspect was concealing merchandise inside his clothing. The suspect fled the area after being confronted by loss prevention personnel. Officers located the suspect and detained him. An investigation was conducted and the suspect was arrested.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 10:03 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Huntington regarding a loitering subject. The owner of the property authorized a no-trespass order against the subject and officers stood by while he left the location. The property owner called back at 2:13 a.m. and advised the subject was back. Officers responded again and arrested the suspect for trespassing.
Trespassing / Vandalism
April 27 at 12:04 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Olive regarding a trespassing violation. An investigation revealed the suspect was the reporting party’s ex-boyfriend and that he had vandalized her vehicle. Officers searched the area, but the suspect had left. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Mental Health Treatment Provided
April 27 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Huntington reported her neighbor was yelling and throwing items outside of the mobile home he was living in. Officers arrived and found the subject locked inside his mobile home, refusing to open the door. The subject saw the officers and pointed a knife to his neck, stating he was going to kill himself. After placing the knife down, he continued yelling and throwing items throughout the mobile home. Officers established communication, however, this did not immediately control the situation. A clinician from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health arrived, however, the subject would not communicate. Additional officers arrived, and once they distracted the subject, officers entered the home with a key provided by his family. They detained the subject without incident and he was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for mental health treatment.
Shoplifting
April 27 at 11:32 a.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just walked outside the store without paying for merchandise he had taken. Officers arrived and searched the area for the subject, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress
April 28 at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Date regarding a fight in progress between two male subjects. Officers arrived and detained a subject they recognized from previous encounters. He had minor injuries that were treated by paramedics. He refused to cooperate and would not say who else was involved in the fight.
Vandalism
April 28 at 10:24 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Colorado walked outside his home and discovered his mailbox, along with several of his neighbors’ mailboxes, had been vandalized sometime during the night. It is unknown if any mail was taken from the boxes. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 28 at 2:30 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Huntington and Mountain. Officers responded and found one of the passengers was complaining of pain. Paramedics responded to offer treatment. The driver found to be most at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence
April 28 at 4:59 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called police to report her ex-boyfriend had just slapped her and then broke her cellphone during an argument. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the area and could not be located. The victim did not sustain any injuries. An emergency restraining order was obtained and the case is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
No comments:
Post a Comment