YMCA Fall Festival Oct. 25

The Santa Anita Family YMCA, on Mountain, will hold its Second Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5-9 p.m.
"Dress in your best costume and show your imagination at our Pumpkin Carving and Haunted Gingerbread House contest. Come hungry and get a burger combo for $6, includes chips and a drink. All proceeds will go to our YMCA Piranha Swim Team."
Events:
Haunted Gingerbread House 5-6:30 p.m.
Face Painting 5-6:45 p.m.
Pumpkin Carving Contest 5-7 p.m.
Games 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Costume Contest 6-6:45 p.m.
Outdoor Movie 6:50 p.m. (bring chairs & blankets)
*Winners for the contest will be announced at the end
Pumpkin Carving Contest
$5 entry fee, includes 1 pumpkin
2 Categories: Spooky and Sweet
* Pumpkins are limited, must register in person the day of the event. Bring your own carving tools. Limited carving tools will be sold.
- Brad Haugaard
