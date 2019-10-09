News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

YMCA Fall Festival Oct. 25


The Santa Anita Family YMCA, on Mountain, will hold its Second Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5-9 p.m.

"Dress in your best costume and show your imagination at our Pumpkin Carving and Haunted Gingerbread House contest. Come hungry and get a burger combo for $6, includes chips and a drink. All proceeds will go to our YMCA Piranha Swim Team."

Events:
Haunted Gingerbread House 5-6:30 p.m.
Face Painting 5-6:45 p.m.
Pumpkin Carving Contest 5-7 p.m.
Games 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Costume Contest 6-6:45 p.m.
Outdoor Movie 6:50 p.m. (bring chairs & blankets)
*Winners for the contest will be announced at the end

Pumpkin Carving Contest
$5 entry fee, includes 1 pumpkin
2 Categories: Spooky and Sweet
* Pumpkins are limited, must register in person the day of the event. Bring your own carving tools. Limited carving tools will be sold.

- Brad Haugaard
