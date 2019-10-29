News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Burrito: This Kitty is the Whole Tortilla!

Come meet a cat with a name as great as his personality: Burrito! And just like the food of the same name, Burrito is sure to be your favorite. This friendly 8-year-old guy is so excited to go home with you, he might just push his way out of the kennel. He’s ready and eager to find his forever home and have more space to run around.  He also loves food, and he’ll do pretty much anything for a tasty treat (just like most of us with burritos). Sure, taco cat is great, but Burrito cat is even better! Plus, he’s pretty handsome, and he knows it. He’s the whole tortilla, and more!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

