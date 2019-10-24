Monrovia Baskin-Robbins Owners Honored as 'Operators of the Year'

Baskin-Robbins has named Arun and Binny Malik of Monrovia as its 2019 Operators of the Year.
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, named Arun and Binny Malik of Monrovia, California, as the 2019 Baskin-Robbins Operators of the Year at its recent awards ceremony at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. Each year, the award is given to an outstanding franchisee who excels in all areas of operating outstanding Baskin-Robbins restaurants.
"With two Baskin-Robbins shops, Arun and Binny foster a strong 'People First' culture through employee recognition, new crew member training and window readiness training," said Jason Maceda, senior vice president for Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "They ensure their crew are comfortable in their roles and empowered to make decisions that positively impact the business."
"This duo never settles for good enough," added Jonathan Biggs, vice president of operations for Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "They are always willing to make changes to improve and invest in the equipment, tools, and training to enable their team members to consistently deliver an excellent guest experience. They are exceptional operators who are committed to developing new stores, while at the same time continuing to establish their existing stores within the local community."
"We have to share this award with our employees," said Arun Malik. "Our team members are responsible for promoting the brand and providing superior customer service in our shops. We're so honored to accept this recognition on their behalf."
"Without the dedication and cooperation of everyone on our team, we wouldn't excel at what we do," added Binny Malik. "The Baskin-Robbins Operator of the Year award belongs to everyone in our organization."
Source: Dunkin' Brands press release
