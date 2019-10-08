Savy - A Pal for Your Dog

Do you think your dog is lonely during the day and might need a dog companion to cheer him up? Meet Savy! He loves other dogs. So much so that he participates in our Large Dog Play Group with other shelter dogs. He also was very well-behaved at our 21st Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk last weekend where he was surrounded by thousands of people and dogs. He’s a mellow fellow so when a dog would pass by he’d just look up in confirmation and go back to napping or having his belly rubbed. He also impressed his handler and showed he knows the words, “sit,” and “down.” He even knows “shake!” So come meet Savy today and give him a proper paw shake when you do.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. Alldogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
