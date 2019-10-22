Red Ribbon Week Starts Tomorrow

Wednesday begins National Red Ribbon Week and the Monrovia Police Department will tie red ribbons around light poles in front of public buildings and will wear red wristbands to send the message that we do not want people to become victims of drug addiction. The week is in honor of Enrique Camarena, who served in the Marines, became a police officer, and joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, where he worked undercover in Mexico. Later he was kidnapped and tortured to death. Within weeks of his death family and friends launched Camarena Clubs in Calexico, Camarena's hometown, and pledged to lead drug-free lives, wearing red badges and ribbons in his memory.
