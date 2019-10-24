News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Suspects Should Have Clean Teeth; Joker at the Wrong House; Marijuana House Was Wired - Incorrectly
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 410 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 2:07 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject causing a disturbance. Officers responded and contacted the subject in front of a business. The subject was found to be intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
October 18 at 8:17 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Canyon called police to report tools were taken from his vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked and sometime during the night, someone entered the vehicle and removed the tools. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 18 at 8:27 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called police to report his vehicle had been stolen. The victim parked and locked his red, 2016 Kia Sol in his apartment carport the night before. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, it was missing. Officers conducted an investigation and located the vehicle in the 800 block of W. Chestnut. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 18 at 2:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft of electronics. A witness told the employee a female and male subject entered the store and removed electronic toothbrushes from a shelf. Both subjects exited the store without paying for the merchandise. They fled in a vehicle prior to law enforcement being notified. Investigation continuing.
Residential Burglary
October 18 at 6:01 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Madison called police to report a neighbor’s home was being burglarized by four male, African American suspects wearing hoodies and masks. The witness saw the suspects attempting to break into the home and confronted them. The suspects ran from the location and fled the area in a white Hyundai. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 10:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Alta Vista when he saw a bicyclist riding at night without a bicycle light. He stopped the cyclist, and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 10:38 p.m., an officer was on patrol at Station Square when he saw a male subject who appeared in need of assistance. After contacting the subject, he was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 19 at 12:49 a.m., a caller reported a motorist that collided into a parked car in the 800 block of E. Foothill and fled the scene. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Medical Assist
October 19 at 2:00 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the 400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject lying face down in the alley. The subject was found to be extremely intoxicated and paramedics were called. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
October 19 at 10:37 a.m., Monrovia Fire personnel called police to report a solo traffic collision in the 3300 block of S. Peck. When officers arrived, paramedics had the unconscious driver out of the vehicle. The driver smelled of alcohol and there were two empty liquor bottles in the vehicle. A witness said the vehicle was parked along the west curb of peck and slowly drove over the center divider into the wash fence on the east side of Peck. The driver was transported to a hospital, where blood was drawn. A complaint will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.
Public Intoxication / Delaying Officers – Suspects Arrested
October 19 at 11:59 p.m., two officers were conducting a check at a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. They discovered several male subjects yelling at one another in the street about to fight. Half of the group fled when they saw the officers and others stayed behind. Two of these subjects were too intoxicated to care for their own safety or the safety of others and they were taken into custody. One of these subjects resisted arrest and delayed officers. The suspects were arrested and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 4:14 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Fowler reported a male subject with no shirt, wearing a joker mask and attempting to open her locked front door. As officers were responding, the resident advised the subject gave up on opening the door and was lying on her front porch. Officers arrived and found the subject was heavily intoxicated. He thought he was at his family's house. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 20 at 11:20 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the area of Magnolia and Olive. Officers responded and spoke with both drivers. A vehicle was traveling north on Magnolia and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Olive that failed to yield at the stop sign. One of the drivers complained of pain, but refused medical treatment. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 11:58 a.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation at Chestnut and Monterey. During the stop, he learned the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in his socks.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 12:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Huntington and Mayflower when he saw a motorist drive through a solid red light. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 12:07 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle observed a suspicious vehicle. A computer check on the vehicle revealed it was a felony vehicle stolen during an armed robbery in the Los Angeles Police Department's jurisdiction. The vehicle was stopped and the driver matched the suspect description. She surrendered without incident. The suspect was also found to have a no-bail warrant out of Burbank Police Department. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 23 at 10:09 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mayflower called to report his vehicle had been stolen. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his residence the day before and when he returned, his vehicle was gone. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. The investigation is continuing.
Illegal Indoor Marijuana Cultivation
October 23 at 6:02 p.m., a caller reported a strong odor of marijuana in the 400 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and were able to see equipment consistent with marijuana cultivation through a garage window. The tenant stepped out of the residence to speak with the officers and admitted to having a marijuana grow inside the home. She gave officers permission to enter the home. Officers entered and located numerous plants and cultivation equipment. The Fire Department, HAZMAT, and a building inspector responded to the location. The building inspector red-tagged the house due to illegal and unpermitted wiring. The investigation is continuing.
