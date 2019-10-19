News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Number of Monrovia Students Slightly Higher than Expected

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/FyFFoJ) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Get an enrollment report that shows the number of students is 5,407, actually a bit higher than the 5,350 projected eaarlier. https://is.gd/d2E6iQ

~ Consider buying a Paxton/Patterson Learning
System for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School for $81,877. https://is.gd/LaOraI

~ Participate in the clinical training of University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine students in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology (https://is.gd/swbzIs), and in the clinical training of New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development students in the field of Speech-Language Pathology (https://is.gd/Ed1irm).

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)