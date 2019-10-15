News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Water District Recieves Water Conservation Award

Director of Government and Community Affairs Patricia Cortez and Conservation Coordinator Elena Layugan accept the 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award on behalf of the district.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (based in Monrovia) with a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its efforts to defeat water waste in 2018. https://is.gd/eJRmf5

The district was honored as a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year winner for spreading the water-efficiency message through public education and awareness while transforming the marketplace to include WaterSense labeled products, new homes, and certification programs.

- Brad Haugaard
