Monrovia's Water District Recieves Water Conservation Award
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (based in Monrovia) with a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its efforts to defeat water waste in 2018. https://is.gd/eJRmf5
The district was honored as a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year winner for spreading the water-efficiency message through public education and awareness while transforming the marketplace to include WaterSense labeled products, new homes, and certification programs.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 10/15/2019
