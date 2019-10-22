News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Cheap Appliances at New Lowe's Outlet in Monrovia
Lowe's Outlet, a store for new but dented or scratched appliances, will have its grand opening today at the site of the old Osh store at Monterey and Huntington.
https://is.gd/Ii7gsR
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/22/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment