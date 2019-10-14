St. Luke Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its 16th annual Men's Evensong Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. The church is at 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia.
The performance will spotlight the men of the choir and guest singers. Music will include William Dawson's There Is a Balm in Gilead and the Phos Hilaron and St. Luke's Preces and Responses, both written by the church's Music Director, Kent Bennett Jones. The cantor will be the Rev. Neil Tadken, Rector of St. Luke's.
An offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception in Guild Hall will follow the program.
- Brad Haugaard
