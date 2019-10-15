Flower - Classic Kitty

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Cats come in all different colors and patterns, and they’re all beautiful, but Flower is a kitten who embodies the beauty of a classic gray tabby. Oh sure, she’s cute and adorable and playful and all the things kittens are. But have you ever met a kitten who can be bouncing around one minute, and then perfectly pose for a photo the next? We can’t guarantee that she’ll be a star on social media, but Flower has all the makings of an internet celebrity (only she seems like the type to stay humble and never forget her fans who were with her from the beginning). One day, when Flower is a beautiful full-grown cat with tons of followers, we can say “we knew her when”!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

