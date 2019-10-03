News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Jail Escapee Caught; Drugs and Drugs; Thefts and Burglaries; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 409 service events, resulting in 53 investigations.
Petty Theft / Jail Escapee – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 2:38 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject leaving without paying for merchandise. The subject was stopped by officers and, after investigation, was arrested for theft. The subject was taken into custody and a fingerprint match revealed the subject was a jail escapee from the State of Washington.
Residential Burglary
September 26 at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Canyon regarding several subjects seen through a surveillance camera entering a back yard. Officers secured the area, but were unable to locate the subjects. The investigation revealed the subjects had entered the residence through a back window and burglarized the location. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 10:03 p.m., officers on patrol near the intersection of Violet and Colorado saw a suspicious subject. The subject was contacted and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and issued a citation in the field to appear in court on the charges.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 12:01 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington when they saw a subject loitering near a closed business. The subject was contacted and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. After further investigation, the subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Resisting – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 12:15 a.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in the park after posted hours. The subject was contacted and issued a citation for violation of a Monrovia Municipal Code. The subject refused to sign his citation and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for his refusal.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 3:53 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington when they saw a female subject lying on the ground. She was contacted and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. After further investigation, she was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
September 27 at 3:44 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 100 block of E. Colorado. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was a gold, 2011, Dodge Ram pickup and was owned by the victim’s company. This investigation is continuing.
DMV Fraud – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 8:57 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Ivy and Foothill. It was discovered the vehicle was displaying false tags on the license plate. Further investigation revealed the DMV paperwork presented by the driver was fraudulent. The driver was arrested for displaying false registration and defrauding the DMV.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 12:39 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject loitering near a closed business. The subject was contacted and displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. After further investigation, she was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances and had multiple warrants for her arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 2:58 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Acacia regarding an unknown male subject knocking on doors. Officers found a subject matching the description in the area. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
September 28 at 1:00 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle was broken into sometime during the night and had been ransacked. A laptop computer was stolen from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 28 at 3:20 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime called police to report his home had been burglarized sometime during the day. Officers arrived and secured the residence. An investigation revealed the suspects entered through an open bathroom window and fled out the backdoor. The victim reported that money and firearms were among the items missing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 28 at 6:38 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim reported items were missing from his parked vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured and the interior was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 3:44 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Primrose and Cypress and observed a subject lying in the street, displaying signs of intoxication. The officer made contact with the subject and determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 7:11 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Poinsettia regarding a suspicious vehicle. The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the ignition running. An investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated and had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
September 29 at 11:01 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle burglary. A window had been smashed and multiple items were taken from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 29 at 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cypress regarding a vehicle burglary. The rear, driver-side window had been smashed sometime during the evening and a bag was taken from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 2:18 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Royal Oaks and Sierra Terrace. The investigation revealed the passenger had a warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist / Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 7:21 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of E. Huntington regarding an unresponsive male subject. Upon arrival, they learned the subject had overdosed on a controlled substance. Officers administered Naloxone and the subject began breathing and regained consciousness. The subject was then treated by Monrovia Fire Paramedics and transported to the hospital. While in the residence, officers observed and located a loaded firearm. They saw a second occupant flee the location on foot. When he returned for his vehicle, he was
detained. The investigation revealed he was a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle
September 30 at 8:44 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Wildrose. The victim reported that an unknown suspect had stolen his wallet from his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white pickup truck. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 7:05 a.m., a caller reported a subject had checked the door lock on his neighbor’s vehicle, which was parked in the 700 block of W. Lemon. Officers located the suspect in the area and a consensual search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and issued a citation in the field to appear in court on the charges.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 10:39 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the 100 block of W. Palm when he saw a subject he recognized from previous encounters, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. After further investigation, the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
October 2 at 11:56 a.m., a male subject called police to report his brother hit him and scratched his neck while at a residence located on the 800 block of W. Foothill. Officers and paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department responded. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
October 2 at 4:37 p.m., an officer conducting a follow up investigation at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington was told by employees there were two suspicious subjects inside the store. The subjects were both concealing unpaid merchandise inside their clothing. They were contacted by the officer and arrested for shoplifting. Both subjects were issued a citation in the field to appear in court on the charges.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a suspect leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Officers located the subject and conducted an investigation for shoplifting. After investigation, the subject was arrested and issued a citation in the field to appear in court on the charges.
