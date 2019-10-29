News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Beware the Utility Bill Scam! Youth Volleyball; Halloween; Youth Commission
~ There is a scam going around where someone calls to tell you if you don't pay your utility bill your water will be shut off. Feik says, "This is a scam, and residents should not pay anyone calling about their water bill, and should notify the police."
~ Registration (here: https://is.gd/e2ZfoR) is open for the Winter Season of the Youth Sports Program, featuring indoor co-ed volleyball. All 4th, 5th and 6th grade boys and girls may join. The season will run from Nov. 23 to Feb. 1, with practices held at the Mary Wilcox Youth Center (843 E. Olive Ave.) on Monday and Wednesday evenings, and games on Saturday mornings. Price is $35 for Monrovia Unified School District residents and students, and $70 for non-residents.
~ Old Town Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m., in Old Town and Library Park. Trick or treating, costume contest for youth, adult, group, family, and dogs, library activities,
activity and photo booth and more. https://is.gd/uPRgEH
~ 2019-2020 Youth Commission Board members are: Chair: Sebastian Laprsa, Monrovia High senior; Vice Chair - Matthew Angeles, Monrovia High senior; Secretary - Elizabeth Villoria, Inspire Charter School senior; Treasurer - Russell Wu, Monrovia High Senior; Member-At-Large - Benjamin Garcia, Seventh Grader at Clifton Middle School. https://is.gd/iCb8QW
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 10/29/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment