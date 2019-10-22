News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Daphne: Shy But Good at Playing

Hello! I’m Daphne, and I get to tell you all about ME! I’m a 2-year-old puppy and I'm kinda shy around new people, but I really like them! I love sunshine and cuddling and yummy treats. OH! And I really love small dog playgroup time! It is sooo fun. It’s where I, Daphne, get to play with other small doggies. We run around pouncing, barking and sniffing! We play bow and of course we take turns being chased and being the chaser. I’m super good at playing! Let's become forever play friends over a game of hide-and-seek!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)