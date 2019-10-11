'FrankenMass' Choral Concert Nov. 2

The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present "FrankenMass," a Halloween spin-off choral concert, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, at California and Foothill.
The concert will be a presentation of the parts of the Mass from diverse musical eras and disciplines, featuring works from the Middle Ages through 20th century, including Guillaume de Machaut’s 14th Century “Ite missa est” (the Mass is ended), possibly the first piece of its kind formally set to music. Other selections will be “Kyrie” from Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem; “Gloria” from “Missa Kenya” by Paul Basler (described as fusing Kenyan music with 20th century classical forms); “Credo” by Joseph Haydn; a Renaissance era “Sanctus” from “Mass for 3 Voices” by William Byrd composed in the time of Queen Elizabeth I; and the haunting “Agnus Dei” from Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” composed in the late 19th Century. There is also a prelude to the Mass, “Asperges me” by 16th Century Portuguese composer Filipe de Magalhãesa, typically sung during the Pascal season due to its themes of requesting cleansing and blessing.
SGVCC's Artistic Director is Ukranian-born conductor Dr. Alexandra Grabarchuk, who holds a doctorate from the UCLA Department of Musiciology. Sharing conducting and rehersals is Associate Advisor, Dr. David Rentz, an Associate Professor of Music at Chaffey College who has taught and conducted choral ensembles at such universities as Yale and the Claremont Colleges.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.sgvccsingers.org, or by sending checks payable to: SGVCC, 2648 E. Workman Ave., Ste. 3001 #312, West Covina, CA 91791. Tickets purchased online by Nov. 1 will be eligible for a $5 discount. Tickets will also be available at the door.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment