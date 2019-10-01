News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Raven: Because Everyone Needs a House Panther

Raven’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! Raven came into the shelter as a nursing mom with five kittens, and now she’s looking for a home of her own. When you visit her, she’ll immediately grab your attention with a dulcet meow. And she has so many things to tell you. She’ll talk your ear off! Sometimes, it’s that she wants you to pet her. Other times, she wants you to pet her with your eyes! But either way, we doubt you’ve seen a cat as gorgeous as her. If you’ve been wanting a house panther, Raven’s ready to be yours.

 

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

 

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.


View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.


Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.


