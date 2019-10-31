News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Who Are the Real Bad Guys - A Halloween Experiment

Monrovian Joshua Tasoff studied whether kids wearing "good guy" or "bad guy" Halloween costumes cheat more. You might be surprised at the results: https://is.gd/Qxy0Ob

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)