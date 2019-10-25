News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Rudy’s
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food, at Myrtle and Colorado. Decided to be adventurous so I got the Nopalitos con Puerco (cactus and pork) for $16.25 and a beer for $4.95. The cactus was good; not much taste, but that’s
what the pork and sauce were for.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/25/2019
restaurants
