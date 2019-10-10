Monrovia Police: Arrest in Mississippi Rape; iPhone and iWatch Thieves; Window Smash Burglaries; Drunks Sobered, DUIs Arrested; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 3-9. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 385 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Vandalism / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 10:01 p.m., a citizen called police to report a female subject in the 100 block of W. Palm that had just damaged a light on the exterior of the Monrovia Community Center and was banging her fists on parked cars. Officers responded and located the female subject, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. The witness positively identified the female suspect as the one who caused the damage. She was arrested and taken into custody, where she was held for a sobering period.
Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 11:07 a.m., a victim of theft called to report their vehicle was broken into that morning, but they had not reported it to police. As they were driving in the area of Violet and Palm, they saw a male subject with their stolen makeup bag that had been taken from their vehicle. Officers responded and detained the suspect. A search of his person revealed he was also in possession of a credit card and checks that were taken out of another vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 11:30 p.m., an officer on patrol in area of Peck and Duarte stopped a vehicle for unsafe speed and observed symptoms the driver was under the influence. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 1:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 Hang up call in the 800 block of W. Duarte. When they contacted the female resident, she claimed she didn't mean to call 911, she only intended to make her boyfriend think she was, and that he'd left the location already. Officers entered the apartment to check on the welfare of the occupants and found a male subject passed out on a couch. When they contacted him, he provided a false name in order to avoid arrest for a warrant. They also found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. The subject was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 4:34 a.m., officers were clearing a call near Foothill and Mountain when they observed a vehicle run through the stop sign at the intersection. An officer responded and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. When he contacted the driver, he observed symptoms of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
October 5 at 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft of electronics. The suspect fled on foot, heading west on Huntington. Employees described the suspects as two male Hispanics in their late 20's, both wearing hoodies. They grabbed an iPhone and three iPhone watches, and then fled on foot through the parking lot. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 4:28 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspect cutting security sensors off clothing. The suspect exited the store with the stolen clothing and was detained by officers. The suspect was arrested for petty theft and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 9:11 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of S. Mountain for an equipment violation. A computer check on the driver showed he was a wanted person out of Mississippi for a rape charge. They advised they would extradite. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Receiving Stolen Property / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 11:24 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a bicyclist at Myrtle and Duarte for an equipment violation. The bicyclist was carrying a large box containing an unopened computer. The subject was not able to give a good accounting for how he was in possession of the computer. The box had Walmart stickers on it, so the officer went to Walmart to inquire if it had been stolen. The investigation revealed the computer had been stolen from Walmart, probably minutes before the traffic stop. The subject was arrested for receiving stolen property. During the search incident to arrest, a methamphetamine pipe was found in his pocket. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 1:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call reporting an intoxicated person knocking on an acquaintance's door. Officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and provided a false name to officers in the field. It was later discovered that he had two no- bail warrants under his true name, which were added to his charges.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:26 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone in the 400 block of W. Huntington with the driver standing in the number two lane of traffic. The driver entered the vehicle and headed west on Huntington. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver showed symptoms of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. She was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
October 6 at 9:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of N. Canyon. The victim parked her vehicle and went hiking in Canyon Park. When the victim returned to her vehicle a couple hours later, she found the passenger-side window had been shattered and her purse, which she had left in the vehicle, was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 6 at 5:16 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Canyon. The vehicle was parked on the street. When the victim returned a short time later, the front passenger window had been shattered and items left in the vehicle were missing. The investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 6 at 7:29 p.m., a theft was report at Julian Fisher Park in the 900 block of California. The victim fell asleep while lying down in the park, and when he awoke, he noticed his cell phone had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglaries
October 7 at 5:31 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding an alarm activation. Upon arrival, they found one of the windows to the business had been smashed. No suspects were located. As the officers canvassed the area, they located five other businesses along W. Huntington where the windows had been smashed and the businesses where burglarized. The businesses where in the 500, 600 and 900 blocks of Huntington. At two of the locations, the suspects attempted to gain entry to the safes, but were not successful. The investigations are continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 7 at 12:04 p.m., an additional commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The reporting party came into work and discovered a window on the west side of the business had been smashed. When he looked around to see if anything was missing, he noticed a desk and a bookcase in the back of the store had been ransacked. He was missing an envelope from the desk that contained cash. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
October 7 at 3:18 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1900 block of S. Peck. The victim parked her vehicle in her attached garage and closed the garage door. The victim left her purse in the vehicle. When she came out the next morning, the purse was missing. The garage door was still closed, but the pedestrian door was unlocked. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 7 at 8:09 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling west on Longden when the driver of a vehicle made a left turn in front of him and they collided in the intersection of Longden and Peck. The motorcyclist sustained minor scratches to his elbow and had complaint of pain to his wrist. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was given a citation for the traffic violation.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 8:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Shamrock and Huntington regarding a male subject waving a knife at people passing by him. Officers located the subject and he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was then released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 8 at 2:18 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Colorado. The officer took a report and the vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. A short time later, the officer located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Lime. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. Investigation continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 8 at 8:25 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle near Shamrock and Maple that had been parked at the location for several days. An officer arrived, ran the license plate and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Walnut Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. The Walnut Sheriff’s Department was notified.
Robbery
October 8 at 8:07 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding an assault in progress. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle as it was fleeing from the scene. The investigation revealed the involved subjects met at the location for a drug transaction. When the suspect refused to pay, a verbal altercation ensued and the argument escalated into a fight. During the fight, one of the suspects produced what looked like a firearm, but ended up being a replica. One of the suspect's friends was returning from a nearby business and saw the fight. He also engaged in the fight. One adult suspect was arrested for robbery and one juvenile suspect was arrested for battery.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the area regarding a domestic violence incident. The investigation revealed that a husband and wife were in a verbal argument that escalated, and the husband punched the wife in the chest. The husband was arrested for domestic battery and taken into custody.
