Pedestrian Safety Tips From Monrovia Police Department
Some pedestrian safety information the Monrovia Police Department would like you to know.
Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to improve your safety as a pedestrian and as a driver:
Do I always pay attention? As a walker, do I always stay on the alert for vehicles around me? As a driver, do I allow distractions to take attention from my primary responsibility of watching the road?
Do I assume too much? Do I think a crosswalk automatically protects me as a walker, or do I look all ways carefully and make eye contact with approaching drivers before crossing? When I’m driving, do I assume that a traffic signal will prevent pedestrians from crossing into my path?
Am I visible? As a pedestrian, am I careful to cross the street only where I’m visible to drivers, and to wear reflective clothing or use a flashlight when it’s dark? As a driver, do I use my headlights in bad weather, early morning and evening?
Do I look for signs of danger? As a walker, am I aware of busy and potentially dangerous intersections, and do I avoid those intersections if possible? As a driver, do I watch for children along the sidewalk and playgrounds, and do I slow down when children are present?
Do I know and obey traffic laws? As a walker, do I only cross streets at intersections and in marked crosswalks when possible? As a driver, am I aware that I must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections?
Source: Monrovia Police
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 10/10/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment