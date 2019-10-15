News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Taste of Old Town Coming Up; Be On a City Commission; Nominees Wanted.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) Interim City Manager Brad Dover reports:

~  A Taste of Old Town Monrovia is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. It showcases Old Town merchants and restaurants and lets you sample a variety of foods and beverages up and down Myrtle Avenue in one  evening. Purchase tickets here: https://is.gd/yeZgYD

~  There is a vacancy on the city's Community Services Commission. If you are interested in the position submit an application (here: https://is.gd/FOOHfy) by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. For questions contact the City Clerk's Office at 932-5599.

~  Monrovia Chamber of Commerce wants nominees for its annual awards, the Iris Award (Citizen of the Year); Monroe Award (Monrovia Businessperson of the Year); Service to the Chamber Award; Military Service and Stewardship Award (A person who works to assist either veterans and/or veteran causes; and the new Pam Fitzpatrick Award (Advocate for building a stronger business community). Nomination form here: https://is.gd/RSc56D .Questions? Contact the Monrovia Chamber at 358-1159 or email sc@monroviacc.com.

~  Senator Anthony Portantino is looking for nominees for his Women in Business awards. Nominees should be "outstanding women for their contributions to economic growth, non-profit impact, and business development in the 25th Senate District." Nomination info here:  https://is.gd/5OJvF3

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)