Taste of Old Town Coming Up; Be On a City Commission; Nominees Wanted.

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) Interim City Manager Brad Dover reports:
~ A Taste of Old Town Monrovia is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. It showcases Old Town merchants and restaurants and lets you sample a variety of foods and beverages up and down Myrtle Avenue in one evening. Purchase tickets here: https://is.gd/yeZgYD
~ There is a vacancy on the city's Community Services Commission. If you are interested in the position submit an application (here: https://is.gd/FOOHfy) by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. For questions contact the City Clerk's Office at 932-5599.
~ Monrovia Chamber of Commerce wants nominees for its annual awards, the Iris Award (Citizen of the Year); Monroe Award (Monrovia Businessperson of the Year); Service to the Chamber Award; Military Service and Stewardship Award (A person who works to assist either veterans and/or veteran causes; and the new Pam Fitzpatrick Award (Advocate for building a stronger business community). Nomination form here: https://is.gd/RSc56D .Questions? Contact the Monrovia Chamber at 358-1159 or email sc@monroviacc.com.
~ Senator Anthony Portantino is looking for nominees for his Women in Business awards. Nominees should be "outstanding women for their contributions to economic growth, non-profit impact, and business development in the 25th Senate District." Nomination info here: https://is.gd/5OJvF3
- Brad Haugaard
