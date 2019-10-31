Meet New City Manager Dylan Feik Nov. 6

The community is invited to attend a Meet and Greet reception for the City of Monrovia's new city manager, Dylan Feik.
Meet & Greet with Dylan FeikMr. Feik has local government management experience working in the cities of Knoxville, Iowa, and Auburn, California. Most recently, Dylan served as City Manager of Calistoga, located in California's Napa Valley. His extensive exposure to a variety of local government related disciplines includes specific expertise in labor negotiations, public works operations, and overseeing capital improvement projects. Dylan holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Weber State University.
Monrovia Historical Museum
742 E. Lemon Ave., CA 91016
Wednesday, Nov. 6
6:30 to 8 p.m.
(Welcome remarks will begin at 7 p.m.)
The City hopes that you are able to attend this special occasion to welcome Dylan Feik. The event is completely free to the public, and parking will be available on Lemon Avenue. For more information, please call 256-8226.
Source: Monrovia City press release
- Brad Haugaard
