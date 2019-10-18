News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovians Invited to Arcadia Woman's Club Holiday Fashion Show

Arcadia Woman's Club invites local residents to its holiday fashion show, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the historic clubhouse at First and Diamond Avenues. Vendors will display boutique items, there will be door prizes, silent auction items, opportunity drawings, and no-host wine and champagne. Tickets are $50 per person and reservations may be made by contacting Joyce Platt at 574-1303 or jgn4paws@pacbell.net.

Brad Haugaard
