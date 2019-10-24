Citrus College Honored for Transfer Degrees

The Campaign for College Opportunity has for the fourth consecutive year recognized Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, as a state leader in producing transfer degrees. The award is for California community colleges and California State University campuses that have demonstrated success in implementing the state's associate degree for transfer pathway.
Citrus College is one of only 12 community colleges in the state to be named a 2019 Champion of Higher Education.
- Brad Haugaard
