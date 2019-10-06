Monrovia’s Jewish Federation to Present ‘Lend Me a Tenor’

The Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys’ JFed Players will present Lend Me a Tenor, directed by Joanne Karr, starting on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. at Porticos Art Space at 2033 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena.
Set in September 1934, Lend Me a Tenor, a comedy by Ken Ludwig that focuses on Saunders, general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, who is preparing to welcome the greatest tenor in the world for a “one night only” appearance. The star arrives late, is inadvertently given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out, leading to an evening of backstage shenanigans, mishaps, and misunderstandings.
Show dates and times: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 22, “Tito’s Tortellini Tuesday,” dinner, 6:30 p.m, show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Details:https://shrtm.nu/lczL
