Monrovia Police Get Money for Traffic Enforcement

"We are committed to keeping everyone safe on the road. We believe through the enforcement of driving and DUI laws, we will reduce injury traffic collisions in Monrovia," said Lt. Daniel Verna.
The grant-related activities are for the 2020 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, to Sept. 30, 2020.
Funding from the Office of Traffic Safety will be used for numerous programs, including:
- DUI/driver's license checkpoints.
- Patrols specifically looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers.
- Patrols targeting violations of California's hands-free cell phone law and vehicle code violations by drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians that put other roadway users at risk.
- Patrols targeting the primary causes of crashes in Monrovia - speeding, unsafe turning, and right-of-way failure to yield violations.
- Patrols specifically looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations.
- Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted and impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety. DUI Logo
- Serving warrants to multiple DUI offenders.
- Creating "Hot Sheets" identifying repeat DUI offenders.
- Officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
