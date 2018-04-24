News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Department Will Honor 12 Employees
The Monrovia Police Department will be recognizing the accomplishments of 12 of their employees on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Monrovia Council Chambers. Two recipients will be awarded the Medal of Valor, one recipient will be awarded the Medal of Merit, seven recipients will be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, and three recipients will be awarded the Life Saving Medal for their exceptional work, their dedication to the Monrovia Police Department and their commitment to the community of Monrovia. The Honorees are:
Medal of Valor
Officer Oliver Medina
Officer Esteban Castañeda
Medal of Merit
Agent Michael Garcia
Distinguished Service Medal
Officer David Andrew
Officer James Ruano
Officer Travis Ortega
Officer William Wilkins
Parking Control Officer Alfonso Castañeda
Volunteer Pam Greene
Volunteer Sandy Williams
Life Saving Medal
Officer Brian Cofield
Officer David Andrew
Officer John Jefferson
