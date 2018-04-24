News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Police Department Will Honor 12 Employees


The Monrovia Police Department will be recognizing the accomplishments of 12 of their employees on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Monrovia Council Chambers. Two recipients will be awarded the Medal of Valor, one recipient will be awarded the Medal of Merit, seven recipients will be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, and three recipients will be awarded the Life Saving Medal for their exceptional work, their dedication to the Monrovia Police Department and their commitment to the community of Monrovia. The Honorees are:

Medal of Valor 
Officer Oliver Medina 
Officer Esteban Castañeda

Medal of Merit 
Agent Michael Garcia

Distinguished Service Medal 
Officer David Andrew 
Officer James Ruano 
Officer Travis Ortega 
Officer William Wilkins 
Parking Control Officer Alfonso Castañeda
Volunteer Pam Greene
Volunteer Sandy Williams

Life Saving Medal 
Officer Brian Cofield
Officer David Andrew 
Officer John Jefferson

Brad Haugaard
