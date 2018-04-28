Council Will Consider Buying More Water

The City Council will get an update on water consumption during a study session at 6 p.m. prior to its regular session this coming Tuesday, then at 6:30 will honor graduates of the Monrovia Area Partnership Youth Leadership Academy.
During its regular session at 7:30 (agenda: https://goo.gl/6THK3c) the council will consider spending $734,160 to lease 1,000 acre feet of Main San Gabriel Basin water production rights from the Azusa Valley Water Company and the Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster “to meet our current customer demand.” https://goo.gl/Tfs15U
