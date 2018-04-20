Monrovia Church Institutes Shuttle Service

Fellowship Monrovia, the church that meets at Monrovia High, has apparently grown so large that it is instituting a shuttle service to bring people to church.
According to an email, the church successfully experimented with shuttles for Easter and now plans to use the system regularly “to create a better parking experience for our first-time visitors, our families with young children, our elderly, and our handicapped.”
The shuttles will run from the parking lot at 488 E. Santa Clara Street in Arcadia to Monrovia High.
- Brad Haugaard
