Wheelhouse Ceramic Sale - May 4, 5
Ceramic Sale on Friday, May 4 from 1788 to 2088 p.m. at 1831 Santa Fe Place, Monrovia. (Behind AAMCO and Troy's Donuts & Burgers. Sponsored by The Wheelhouse. Ceramic sale at The Wheelhouse, 1831 Santa Fe Place, Monrovia. (Behind AAMCO and Troy's Donuts & Burgers). Handcrafted pottery by local artisans. Friday, May 4, from 6-9 p.m. and May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash or check only. This is a non-profit group and the sales help fund the studio.
-Brad Haugaard
