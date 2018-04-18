Holden Bill Would Allow College Athletes to Be Paid Yet Retain Amateur Status
A bill by Monrovia's Assembly member, Chris Holden, would allow higher education institutions to create degree-completion funds from which college athletes could receive income while competing and yet retain their amateur status. The athletes would be able to access the fund upon graduation or when they no longer are eligible to participate in college sports in order to fund their education.
The College Athletes Civil Rights Act of 2018, Assembly Bill 2747, has passed the California State Assembly Committee on Higher Education. The bill would also designate NCAA employees, coaching staff, and other university officials as mandated reporters and require them to report to law enforcement agencies any abuse or neglect.
- Brad Haugaard
